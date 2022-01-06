Better Health campaign launched

A new health campaign has been launched in Yorkshire to help reduce the risk of serious illness or being hospitalised with Covid-19. Better Health is working in partnership with a group of physical activity and weight management partners who are providing both free and discounted support offers. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Peter Kelly, regional director for public health Yorkshire and the North East.
