Omicron cases rising says Sheffield health boss

Sheffield’s director for public health Greg Fell told Sheffield Live! that cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant are rising rapidly with a risk of more people becoming seriously ill. He urged the public to take precautions over the festive period and to take up the booster vaccination or to get vaccinated for the first time if they have not already done so. The government has announced he quarantine period for those infected has been reduced from ten to seven days. Azz Mohammed reports.