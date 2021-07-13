Many young people still not vaccinated as Covid cases rise

Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell, expressed concern that many young people aged 18 to 40 are yet to book their Covid-19 vaccination as cases rise again in the city and UK wide. Over forty five million adults in the UK have now received their first Covid-19 vaccination does. Thirty three million have received both doses. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
