Many young people still not vaccinated as Covid cases rise

Covid-19, Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News
Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell, expressed concern that many young people aged 18 to 40 are yet to book their Covid-19 vaccination as cases rise again in the city and UK wide. Over forty five million adults in the UK have now received their first Covid-19 vaccination does. Thirty three million have received both doses. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!