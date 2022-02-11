Local authorities and unions call for government action over job risks at Liberty Steel

Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox and deputy leader Julie Grocutt have called for government action to address the growing concerns about the future of Liberty Steel. The company has key sites in Stocksbridge and Rotherham employing around 2000 people and having a wider strategic role in the local economy. HMRC has issued winding up orders on the company causing uncertainty for the future and a risk of job losses. Trades unions are also calling for government intervention. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Charlotte Childs, national officer for the GMB Union.