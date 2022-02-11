Anger over forced academy status

Unions representing staff in schools across the Catholic Diocese of Hallam have written to the Secretary of State for Education to begin legal action over letters they informing them they would be forced to join multi-academy trusts. The National Association of Head Teachers says the only way schools can be forced to become academies is if they are eligible for intervention and none in Hallam are currently in this category. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Rob Kelsall, national secretary for the NAHT.