Community-led support vital for track and trace, say local charities

Charities and community hubs in Sheffield have written to the government calling for more support for community-led responses to Covid-19 including in the track and trace strategy and follow-up support. Voluntary Action Sheffield and 25 other charities and community organisations have written to health secretary Matt Hancock highlighting the community-based track, trace and isolate scheme piloted in Heeley. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to retired GP Dr Jack Czauderna.
