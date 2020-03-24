Citizens Advice Sheffield suspends face to face advice

Sheffield’s Citizens Advice have announced it is to move to providing telephone and online advice only due to the spread of the coronavirus. Following government recommendations to avoid all non-essential contact, the charity says it will provide an enhanced phone and digital service to residents who are experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19 or current measures to suppress the spread of the coronavirus. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!