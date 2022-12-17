Largest nursing strike action makes history

One of the largest nursing strike actions in history saw staff mounting a 12 hour walkout across the country this week as unions demand a pay rise to keep pace with the cost of living. The government has said the demand is unaffordable. Nurses in Sheffield were not part of the first wave of strike action but may be part of a second wave planned if the dispute over pay is not resolved. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Martin Mayer, secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council.