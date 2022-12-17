Purchase agreed for historic cinema venue

Sheffield social enterprise Creative Arts Development Space (CADS) has agreed the purchase of Abbeydale Picture House and plan to restore it to its former glory. A dispute with the landlord earlier this year over roof repairs for the main auditorium roof led to an unexpected eviction. Since regaining entry to the premises CADS have negotiated agreement to purchase the building. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to CADS founder and trustee Steve Rimmer.