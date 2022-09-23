Inquiry into street trees dispute commences public hearings

Deputy Council Leader Julie Grocutt spoke at the first of a series of planned public hearings as part of the Independent Inquiry into Sheffield’s street trees dispute. The inquiry was established as part of the Co-operation Agreement between Labour and Green groups on Sheffield City Council. The inquiry is chaired by Sir Mark Lowcott, whose former work includes senior roles in the civil service and the United Nations. Its purpose is to assist Sheffield’s recovery from the dispute.
