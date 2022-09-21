Fun on the farm festival celebrates autumn harvest

South Yorkshire’s Moyo Farm Supplies hosted their inaugural “Fun on the Farm” open harvest family event in Barnsley. Organised by Zimbabwean born Menford Tapudzai, the event was marked by harvests of maize, live performances by artists and children’s activities including experiences with tractors, combine harvesters and horses. A Southern Africa style barbecue, called a braai, attracted families and friends from as far as Portsmouth. Tchiyiwe Chihana reports for Sheffield Live!