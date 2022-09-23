Ukrainian journalist tells of dangers of working during war

Journalists from independent news outlet 6262 in Slavyansk, a city on the frontline in the Donetsk region, have spoken to Sheffield Live! about the challenges of working through the war in Ukraine. In 2019, 6262 manager Valerie Garmash was among a group of Ukrainian journalists who took part in a study visit to Sheffield. The capital city of Donetsk has been twinned with Sheffield since the time of the Soviet Union. Sheffield Live! reporter Sangita Basudev spoke to Lidiia Khaustova.