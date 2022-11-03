Hopes fade on saving Doncaster-Sheffield airport

Local politicians and union representatives claim Doncaster-Sheffield airport owners Peel Group have rejected credible offers from investors while owners Peel Group say it is not commercially viable. The last outbound flight from Doncaster-Sheffield airport took off on Saturday night as campaigners worked round the clock to prevent its closure. Peel have said the airport would be wound down following cessation of flights. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke Sarah Barnes from the GMB union.