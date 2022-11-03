Campaigners rally to save historic Graves Park cafe

A demonstration to save the Rose Garden Cafe took place outside the Town Hall ahead of a Sheffield Council cabinet meeting. Over eleven thousand have signed a residents’ petition calling on the council to repair the much-loved cafe in Graves Park rather than have it demolished. The cafe was closed in July, without notice, after a council report found the roof was unstable and a risk to visitors. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to campaigner Liz Hnat and councillor Ian Auckland.