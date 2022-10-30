Iran democracy activists form human chain protest

Hundreds of people from the Iranian community and their supporters gathered at Sheffield Town Hall to form a human chain in solidarity with anti-regime protests in Iran. The demonstration was part of global solidarity demonstrations held in cities across the world including London, Sydney and New York. The protests in Iran followed the death in custody of Mahsa Amini after being arrested by morality police for not wearing a hijab. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Tara Djanani.