Health campaign encourages smokers to quit

A new campaign from Smokefree Sheffield says repeated attempts to quit can bring smokers “closer each time”. Greg Fell, Sheffield’s Director for Public Health told Sheffield Live! most smokers when asked say they want to quit and that smoking probably remains the number one top public health hazard. The “closer each time” campaign encourages smokers to have another go at quitting. Azz Mohammed reports.
