Charity calls for regular testing of care workers

An adult day care centre in Sheffield has called on the government to provide a weekly Covid test for all staff members who look after vulnerable adults. Paces Sheffield provides adult day care support for people with brain injuries and motor disorders. Speaking to Sheffield Live! chief executive Spencer Pitfield said: “A lack of regular Covid testing is putting workers and people they care for at risk”. Baillor Jalloh reports.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..