Thousands could miss out on furlough scheme

Thousands of employees in Sheffield could be missing out on wage payments during the coronavirus lockdown because employers are not aware of changes to the government’s job retention scheme which has now opened for applications. In March the government announced a series of measures to support businesses and to protect jobs, including the furlough scheme which allows employers to ask qualifying workers to stay at home and receive at least 80% of their normal wages through a government grant. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke Shaun Duffy, employment rights advisor at Citizens Advice Sheffield.