Theatre performance marks Windrush Day

Daylight Come, a play recalling the experience of the 1950s generation of Caribbean migrants to Britain, was performed at the Library Theatre to mark Windrush Day. The play tells the story of those who responded to the British government call for bus drivers, nurses, labourers and professionals from the Caribbean to help rebuild post World War Two Britain. It explores the racial prejudice faced by the Windrush generation, alongside the lived experiences of love, laughter and music of the 1950’s. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh, spoke to writer and director Myrna Moore.