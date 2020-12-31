Food project feeds dozens over Christmas holiday

Sheffield’s award-winning Foodhall Project has been feeding dozens of vulnerable people over the Christmas holiday. Since the coronavirus pandemic begun, the project has helped over 13,000 people, providing emergency food parcels and a place of comfort for those who are isolated. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Louise Pohl, Director of Sheffield Foodhall Project.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..