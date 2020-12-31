Traditional sword dance cancelled due to COVID-19

One of England’s oldest folk dance teams have cancelled their traditional Boxing Day performance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Handsworth Sword Dancers have performed their traditional Yorkshire ‘longsword’ dance every Boxing Day at Woodhouse Cross and Handsworth Church since 1963, continuing a tradition of dancing in midwinter dating back to the 1800s. The performances, which also include a mummers play and renditions of some of Sheffield’s unique carols, normally attract hundreds of spectators. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!