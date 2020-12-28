A57 congestion fears with Mottram bypass plan

Sheffield Green Party have expressed fears of increased traffic on the A57 Snake Pass route between Sheffield and Manchester that could result from plans for the Mottram bypass to the east of Glossop. The plan could lead to more traffic through Broomhill and Malin Bridge to and from the A57 route over the Pennines. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Roy Morris from Sheffield Green Party.
