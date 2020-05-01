Flood victims still recovering from 2019 inundation

Some of the households worst affected by South Yorkshire’s 2019 floods are still recovering after being made homeless as a result of water inundating their homes six months ago. Sam Coldwell, head of community grants at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundations told Sheffield Live! the charity is still supporting flood victims during this difficult time with larger recovery grants for those households that were particularly badly affected. Dozens had no insurance and a fundraising appeal raised over £500,000 to help flood victims. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Sam Coldwell, the head of community grants at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation.