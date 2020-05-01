Sheffield Council response to Covid-19 was slow, says opposition leader

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield’s Liberal Democrats, has questioned the local authority’s response to the coronavirus crisis including the care homes strategy and support for businesses. In an interview with Sheffield Live! the opposition leader said “Sheffield has been found wanting in some areas” when compared to other towns and cities. Baillor Jalloh reports.
