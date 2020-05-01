“Care workers under-recognised and under-rewarded” says Council leader

Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore said the local authority is doing everything possible to support care homes and rough sleepers. In an interview with Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jallor, Councillor Julie Dore said more funding is needed for the care sector and better rewards are needed for care workers. On rough sleepers she said: “every rough sleeper in the city has got access to accommodation”. Her comments comes after the local authority was criticised by a local care provider for not ensuring sufficient access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for care workers.