Award-winning restaurant to close due to energy bills

Blessone’s Kitchen, an award-winning African Caribbean restaurant and takeaway on London Road, is set to close as energy costs soar. Owner Paulina Francis was one of the winner’s of ITV’s Chopping Block and opened her restaurant a year ago. Like many others, the business has faced challenges including reduced footfall and the rising cost of energy bills. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..