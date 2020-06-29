Disability campaigners seek extension to Covid-19 welfare measures

Disability campaigners have called on the government to extend beyond the end of June the suspension of benefit sanctions and other financial measures to assist the most disadvantaged. As the coronavirus pandemic took hold the government introduced temporary measures to assist people on Universal Credit and other benefits including a deferred timetable for repayment of overpaid benefits and suspension of the sanctions regime for those on Job Seekers Allowance. These arrangements are due to expire at the end of June but campaigners argue they should be maintained for the time being to help those in financial difficulty. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Jennifer Jones of Disabled People Against Cuts – Sheffield.