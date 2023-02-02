Midnight memory walk to return to Rotherham

Rotherham Hospice has announced its midnight memory walk is set to return this summer after seven years. The event aims to raise money for the running of the hospice and for families to remember loved ones who have passed away. It is planned to take place on Saturday, 24 June, starting at the New York stadium. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Paula Figueira, manager of Rotherham Hospice.
