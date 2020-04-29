Concerns for animal welfare during coronavirus lockdown

Animal welfare charities have had to adapt to lockdown restrictions, with some services suspended and others adapting to social distancing and self isolation measures. Sheffield’s Blue Cross branch remains open but has adapted its rehoming service and has cancelled a spring fundraising event. Blue Cross rehoming manager; Michelle Smith said: “Our animal hospitals are still operating, doing consultations by video and delivering medications”. Bethany Gavaghan reports for Sheffield Live!
