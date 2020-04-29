Coronavirus testing “dramatically expanded” says Sheffield health chief

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health in Sheffield, told Sheffield Live! that testing is being greatly expanded as the government announced that millions more will be eligible for tests. In England all care home staff and residents will be eligible for tests from Wednesday. Military personnel have been drafted in to support drive-in test centres in Barnsley and Doncaster. Sangita Basudev reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..