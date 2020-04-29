Workers memorial day remembers frontline staff

Around twenty people gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall to commemorate International Workers Memorial Day and to recall health workers and other frontline staff who have died from Covid-19. A minute’s silence was held to remember those who have died and wreaths were laid on the memorial tree while observing public health guidance on social distancing. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Martin Mayer, general secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..