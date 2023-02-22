Climate activists urge faster action on climate emergency

Climate activists held a vigil outside the Town Hall on Monday to mark four years since Sheffield Council declared a climate emergency and to raise awareness about the dangers of climate change. Sheffield has committed to becoming a zero carbon city by 2030. A petition with more than 200 signatures urging the Council to act faster was delivered during the full council meeting. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Joan Miller and Peter Gilbert.
