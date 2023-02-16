Campaigners call for increased tax on energy firms

Campaign group End Fuel Poverty Coalition are calling on the government to increase taxes on energy firms and support vulnerable customers following reports of windfall profits. British Gas owner Centrica made over £3bn profits in 2022 after oil and gas prices soared, more than triple the £948m it made in 2021. The figures come just weeks after British Gas was criticised over its use of debt agents to force-fit prepayment meters in the homes of vulnerable customers. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Simon Francis, co-ordinator for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition.