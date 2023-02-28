Clean Air Zone goes live across Sheffield centre

Sheffield’s new Clean Air Zone (CAZ) regulations came into force on Monday 27 February, meaning drivers of the most polluting vehicles such as taxis, vans and lorries will have to pay a charge to drive into the city centre and the inner ring road. Taxis will pay £10 while buses and HGV will pay £50 per day. The local authority says the charges will rid the city off dirty commercial vehicles, partly blamed for the poor air quality in the city. Sheffield Live! reporter spoke to councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the Transport Regeneration & Climate Policy Committee of Sheffield City Council.