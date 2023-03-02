Sheffield teachers join national strike action

Hundreds of teachers in Sheffield have joined National Education Union (NEU) strike action across Yorkshire in a dispute over pay and conditions. NEU members have also voted for industrial action on 14th and 15th March. Unions are calling for above-inflation increases and want extra money for schools to ensure pay rises do not come from existing budgets. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Toby Malinson, joint branch secretary for the NEU in Sheffield.