Chilean community mark 50th anniversary of military coup

The brutal coup d’etat in Chile on 11 September 1973 left thousands dead, many more in exile, and overthrew Salvador Allende’s democratically-elected government. Sheffield is among the cities that gave sanctuary to Chilean refugees. The Chilean community and friends held a march and rally on Saturday. Sheffield Live! reporter Steve Buckley spoke to organiser Maria Vasquez-Aguilar of the Chile Solidarity Network Sheffield.