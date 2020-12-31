Sheffield children brings festive cheer to care homes

A music project for 0-5 year olds has been bringing festive cheer to Sheffield care homes. Early years music project Concertinees, in collaboration with Age Better in Sheffield, has launched a heart-warming project partnering with local care homes. Little Moments of Joy has involved children in personalised music performances for 30 local care homes. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
