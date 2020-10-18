Campaigners welcome closure of Spearmint Rhino

Campaigners who have sought the closure of Spearmint Rhino on Brown Street have welcomed the company’s decision to surrender its sexual entertainment venue licence. The controversial strip club has been closed since lockdown in March and the property was put on the market in June. Earlier this summer the club also dropped a privacy case against campaigners who had commissioned secret filming of dancers at work. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Charlotte Mead, Sheffield branch manager of the Women’s Equality Party.