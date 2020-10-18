Church charity launches care project for BAME communities

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care has launched a new care service for Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups. The aim is to support individuals aged 65 and over from BAME communities who are feeling isolated and lonely. Rehneesa Inez who is the BAME Community Engagement Officer for the SCCCC told Sheffield Live! they’re seeking volunteers to help run the project. Baillor Jalloh reports.
