Campaigners fight to save woodland from development

Campaigners to save Bolehill Wood in Woodseats have been raising funds to bid for the land when it comes up for auction on Tuesday. Sheffield Heeley MP, Louise Haigh praised the activists’ efforts as “incredible.” Friends of Bolehill Wood, which was set up just two weeks ago, has already raised more than the guide-price of £10,000 for the two-and-a-half-acre site. Andy Kershaw reports for Sheffield Live!