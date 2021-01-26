New Sheffield football club enters county league

Less than a year after its launch, Sheffield City Football Club is to join division two of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County League. The new club, set up during the first peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, is offering a range of football and coaching opportunities. It first set up to offer coaching for young children and started two teams for under eights. Now it has produced an adult team that is set to join the county league. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to chair, Ashley Greenwoood and vice chair Danny Turner.