Mass vaccination centre opens at Sheffield Arena

A mass vaccination centre has been opened at Sheffield Arena, one of 30 new large scale NHS vaccination centres to enable thousands more people to be inoculated for protection against the coronavirus. The new centres are part of the plan to ramp up vaccinations with a priority for all those who are over 70 or clinically vulnerable. Sheffield Live! reporter Ballor Jalloh spoke to some of those who had travelled to the centre to get their vaccination jab.
