Biotechnology could tackle Tinsley air pollution

A group of architecture students from the University of Sheffield are working with the university’s bioengineering department to investigate the use of algae to clean up air pollution and recycle waste into bioplastics. The students will be running a community event in Tinsley on 29 October with the aim of exploring applications of green technology in an area which is severely polluted by the nearby M1. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
