Beat the Street launches in Sheffield

A national programme to help people get fit and active following the lockdown has arrived in Sheffield. Beat the Street challenges people, schools, workplaces and community groups to see how far they can walk, run, scoot, wheel or cycle in return for points and prizes. It also aims to encourage people to explore their local community anew and discover routes and areas they may not know. The programme is free to take part and open to all ages. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Natalie Grinvalds, the engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Sheffield.