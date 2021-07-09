New engineering hub launches in Sheffield

Software services provider Tes has launched a new engineering hub in Sheffield to develop products for teachers and schools. Tes already employs over 200 people in the city and expects to add 20 more jobs. The new engineering hub will focus on timetabling tools, classroom management software and a platform for teacher development. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..