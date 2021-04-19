Care home workers receive wage boost

Care home staff in Barnsley are to receive a cash boost to their pay after negotiations between Barnsley Independent Care Home Association and the local authority. A new agreement on fee levels will see direct care workers receive a minimum of £1 extra per hour, above the national living wage. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Aditya Jain, a founding member of Barnsley Independent Care Home Association.