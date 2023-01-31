Theatre group launches youth academy

Sheffield-based Utopia Theatre has launched a youth academy to create more opportunities for young people from African-Caribbean heritage and other minority groups. Free arts classes and workshops will be offered to young people age 9-19 years living in Sheffield and surrounding areas. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Bookey Oshin, a trustee at Utopia Theatre, and Kate Brindley, project director for the arts, culture and heritage at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.
