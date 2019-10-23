Asda jobs under threat in contracts dispute

Thousands of Asda workers face a choice between losing their jobs or losing in-work benefits in a row over the introduction of flexible working contracts. The GMB union who represent Asda staff are being backed by Sheffield Trades Union Council in their dispute. The supermarket chain claims the changes are needed to adapt to the demands of competition. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Martin Mayer, secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..