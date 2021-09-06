Activists hold “Climate Justice Memorial”

Extinction Rebellion Sheffield held a memorial event in Sheffield city centre to mourn what they describe as the people, wildlife and plants already killed or harmed by climate change and the inevitable losses still to come. The event was part of a series of local actions to tie in with Extinction Rebellion’s fifth wave of London and national protests. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Steph Howlett a member of Extinction Rebellion.
