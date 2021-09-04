Dore church hall reopens as a community centre

Dore Parish Church Hall is to reopen it’s doors as a community centre following a fundraising campaign that has enabled a major refurbishment. The future was looking uncertain for the church hall in 2019 due to the work required on the building however a planned sale was opposed by local campaigners seeking to preserve the community asset. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Pete Sanders, Chair of the Christ Church Dore Community Centre Management Committee.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..